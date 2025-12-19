Doyle detained (for now) in murder-for-hire case

Tyshawn Doyle allegedly relayed a message to associates around Streator: He wanted witnesses silenced, either with gunfire or tainted drugs, and he named names.

That’s according to a new filing in La Salle County Circuit Court.

Doyle, 34, of Streator (also listed in Riverdale in Chicago) appeared Friday and was presented with three new charges, led by murder-for-hire, a Class X felony carrying a special sentencing range of 15 to 30 years.

Doyle told a judge he’s seeking private counsel and likely will go with Chicago attorney Charles Snowden, who’s already representing him on gun charges stemming from the Streator City Park shooting in 2024.

La Salle County Circuit Judge Michelle A. Vescogni held off on issuing trial dates in the murder-for-hire case and instead set the matter over for Jan. 2, when Doyle and Snowden were to appear on the Streator shooting.

Snowden did not return a message indicating whether he would enter his appearance on Doyle’s new charges.

For now, Doyle is staying in jail, at least until Snowden has a chance to enter his appearance, but that didn’t keep prosecutors from filing a motion to deny him pre-trial release in the murder-for-hire case.

In that motion, prosecutors spelled out how Doyle allegedly tried to silence his witnesses. Doyle allegedly used an intermediary to avoid incriminating himself on a recording, as all calls in and out of La Salle County Jail are taped.

The message he relayed was for some ruffian “to either shoot or give bad dope” to the named individuals.

What Doyle didn’t know was that the intermediary was working with investigators and is now a cooperating witness in Doyle’s murder-for-hire case. According to court records, Doyle and the intermediary spoke over three weeks ahead of an Oct. 27 trial date (since canceled) on the Streator shooting.

Not all the witnesses to be silenced were necessarily tabbed for murder. One of Doyle’s counts is for unlawful communication with a witness, a Class 3 felony carrying two to five years.

According to that court record on that charge, Doyle simply directed a witness to ignore her summons, which would have kept her off the witness stand.