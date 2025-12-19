2025 Times Volleyball Player of the Year - Streator’s Aubrey Jacobs

Streator’s Aubrey Jacobs readies to hit the ball between the block of a pair of Pontiac defenders in a match this past season in Pops Dale Gymnasium at Streator. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

Streator senior volleyball player Aubrey Jacobs was asked to put the five things that she normally accomplished in every match this past season in order of the excitement it gave her.

Would it be smashing down a kill that rocks the whole gym? Making a pass to a teammate who makes a winning swing? Stuffing the opponent’s top hitter at the net? Diving full out to dig up an attack that keeps a key point alive? Or blasting a serve that finds its way into open space in a big moment?

“A [smashing] kill like that would be at the top of my list,” Jacobs said with a big smile. “Then after that would be a block, set, ace and dig.”

Jacobs — The 2025 Times Volleyball Player of the Year — did all those things — at times making them look effortless — and much more to help the Bulldogs win 17 matches this past season.

For the season, Jacobs led the team with 229 kills, .253 kill efficiency and 69 blocks, placed second with 228 assists and 215 digs, and was third with 33 aces. She was an Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association Class 2A All-State honorable mention pick and an Illinois Central Eight All-Conference honoree.

Jacobs finished her Bulldogs career third on the program’s all-time list in kills (474) and assists (485).

“One of my goals this season was to get at least five or six kills per match,” Jacobs said. “I thought if I could do that, I would have a good chance of breaking the career school record. I didn’t quite get there, but finishing third, I’m happy with that.”

“She was the whole package for us this season,” Streator coach Julie Gabehart said. “She is solid in all six spots; there is just no weaknesses in her game. Really, she was that as well as a junior, but this season she was really, really good. She met and exceeded every expectation I had for her before the season started.”

Streator senior Aubrey Jacobs (Brian Hoxsey)

Jacobs said when she started playing volleyball as a youngster. She was just a setter, but throughout high school has worked to become an all-around player.

“I feel like learning to and being good at setting has come pretty easy for me,” Jacobs said. “My dad always played volleyball, and he taught the skill when I was just a little kid. In middle school I was just a setter, but as I went through high school, I started to be able to do all the other parts of volleyball better and more consistent.”

When asked about their favorite moment of the season, player and coach had different thoughts.

“Beating Ottawa ... twice,” Jacobs said. “It’s obviously a huge rivalry. It’s a big deal to beat them. I feel like 20 years from now when my teammates and I get together that’s going to be a couple matches that will definitely be talked about.”

Gabehart said it’s hard not to think back to a 25-23, 25-27, 25-12 victory over Seneca in which Jacobs put together an eight-kill, eight-block, 14-dig, 15-assist performance.

“For me, it would be the match against Seneca here at home,” Gabehart said. That match was really tight from start to finish and Seneca had a pretty good team this year.

“Aubrey had a crazy match and made big play after play, especially at the net. It seemed like no matter who was swinging for [Seneca], they just couldn’t find a way to get it past her. She just sealed everything up in the third set at the net and we were able to get the win.”

Jacobs said she has hopes to continue playing volleyball at the college level, while studying toward a degree in Sonography as well, but nothing is set for her as of yet.

She said the fact that the team all got along and played as hard as they could in every match made the season so much fun.

“I feel like we worked really well together as a team this year,” Jacobs said. “We all got along, and we all wanted to play good for each other. The stats I had, I credit all of my teammates for helping me achieve them.”