Ottawa, Somonauk boys basketball both earn home triumphs: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Owen Sanders

Owen Sanders (Brian Hoxsey)

By J.T. Pedelty

Boys basketball

Ottawa 55, Plano 41: At Kingman Gym in Ottawa on Tuesday, the host Pirates (5-2) snapped a five-game winning streak for the Reapers (5-4), leading throughout the nonconference affair, including 29-22 at the half and 45-33 heading into the fourth quarter.

Reigning Times Athlete of the Week Owen Sanders put together a 16-point, eight-rebound performance for Ottawa. Jack Carroll added 12 points, Dom Parks scored a career-high 11, Rory Moore scored six, and Hazekiah Joachim recorded five points and seven assists.

Cooper Beatty had a team-high 11 points for Plano.

Peoria Heights 66, Woodland 65: At Peoria Heights, the visiting Warriors (4-4) lost a fourth-quarter lead to suffer the nonconference defeat.

Nolan Price drained a school-record-tying 10 3-pointers, including four in the fourth quarter, on his way to a 32-point performance to spearhead the Woodland attack. Jaron Follmer scored 19 points, with Nate Berry adding eight.

Nolan Price

Nolan Price (J.T. Pedelty)

Amboy 57, Earlville 24: At Amboy, the visiting Red Raiders fell to 0-7 on the season with the nonconference setback.

Yorkville Christian 66, Marquette 29: At Bader Gym in Ottawa, the host Crusaders fell to 6-2 on the season after the nonconference defeat.

Somonauk 42, Putnam Co. 38: At Somonauk, the host Bobcats won a close nonconference contest against the Panthers.

Landon Johnson (14 points) and Tristin Reed (eight points) paced the victors.

Fieldcrest 54, Heyworth 40: At Heyworth, the visiting Knights picked up the Heart of Illinois Conference road win, led by a 23-point performance from Layten Gerdes.

Kash Klendworth added 15 points for Fieldcrest.

El Paso-Gridley 85, Flanagan-Cornell 53: At Flanagan, the host Falcons were bested in the Heart of Illinois Conference contest.

Girls basketball

Yorkville Christian 43, Marquette 40: At Bader Gym in Ottawa, the host Crusaders lost the nonconference game.

Kaitlyn Davis had another big game for the Cru, scoring 24 points and adding nine rebounds.

