La Salle County grand jury: Dec. 16, 2025

La Salle County courthouse on Etna Road. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Local)

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments:

Tyler R. Sell, 34, of Oglesby (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Regan M. Humble, 34, of La Salle (driving while revoked)

Richard K. Basques, 28, of Ottawa (domestic battery)

Michael J. Gray, 30, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Jeffery R. Gura, 43, of La Salle (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Michelle N. Morrow, 38, of Marseilles (unlawful possession of methamphetamine)

Jamie M. Schuning, 34, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of methamphetamine)

Edward W. Pickford, 28, homeless (two counts of indecent solicitation of a child; violation of the sex offender registry)

Rodrigo Lopez Hernandez, 34, of Joliet (unlawful possession of methamphetamine; driving while revoked)

Louden A. Herbsled, 37, of Leland (unlawful possession of methamphetamine)

Kevin C. Billups, 38, of Peru (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance)

Parker C. Enlow, 42, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver)

Timothy J. Przybylsi, 35, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of methamphetamine; unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Christopher J. Sexton, 33, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

William Kalmuk, 75, of Warrenville (driving while revoked)

Deandre J. Williams, 28, of Chicago (unlawful possession of a controlled substance; obstructing)

Mallory M. Myers, 37, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Joseph J. Sheridan, 60, of Cornell (unlawful possession of a controlled substance; driving while revoked)