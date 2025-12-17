Shaw Local

Illinois Valley

Ag Center construction begins at La Salle-Peru High School

Parking, Sixth Street traffic changes start Dec. 22 through mid-2026

The main entrance of La Salle-Peru Township High school today. Under the master plan, the clock tower and auditorium will remain the same. Under the master plans, students and staff will not have to travel outdoors during the school day (for certain classes) to create a safer learning environment.

Construction is underway for La Salle-Peru Township High School’s new Agriculture Center on the southeast corner of Sixth and Creve Coeur streets, L-P announced in a Wednesday news release. (Shaw Local News Network)

By Maribeth M. Wilson

Construction is underway for La Salle-Peru Township High School’s new Agriculture Center on the southeast corner of Sixth and Creve Coeur streets, L-P announced in a Wednesday news release.

The ongoing work will cause some disruptions to campus parking and traffic over the second semester.

The following changes will begin on Monday, Dec. 22, to accommodate the construction of the Ag. Center, according to the news release.

  • The small parking lot North of the tennis courts will be reserved for construction workers. Barricades and signage will be displayed to remind our school community of this change.
  • The section of Sixth Street in front of the center will be closed during working hours to accommodate the moving of materials between the construction site and the staging area on the northeast corner of Sixth and Creve Coeur streets.
  • The road closure will begin at 6:15 a.m. and will remain in effect through the end of the construction workday, which may extend as late as 5 p.m. On days that the construction workers are unable to work, Sixth Street will remain open.
  • The lot across from the center on Sixth Street will continue to be closed as it is serving as the staging area for materials.

L-P said the parking and traffic adjustments are expected to remain in place for the duration of the project, which is currently projected to conclude in mid-May 2026.

