Ag Center construction begins at La Salle-Peru High School

Construction is underway for La Salle-Peru Township High School’s new Agriculture Center on the southeast corner of Sixth and Creve Coeur streets, L-P announced in a Wednesday news release.

The ongoing work will cause some disruptions to campus parking and traffic over the second semester.

The following changes will begin on Monday, Dec. 22, to accommodate the construction of the Ag. Center, according to the news release.

The small parking lot North of the tennis courts will be reserved for construction workers. Barricades and signage will be displayed to remind our school community of this change.

The section of Sixth Street in front of the center will be closed during working hours to accommodate the moving of materials between the construction site and the staging area on the northeast corner of Sixth and Creve Coeur streets.

The road closure will begin at 6:15 a.m. and will remain in effect through the end of the construction workday, which may extend as late as 5 p.m. On days that the construction workers are unable to work, Sixth Street will remain open.

The lot across from the center on Sixth Street will continue to be closed as it is serving as the staging area for materials.

L-P said the parking and traffic adjustments are expected to remain in place for the duration of the project, which is currently projected to conclude in mid-May 2026.