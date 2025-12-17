6 Streator High School students named Illinois State Scholars

Six Streator Township High School students have been named Illinois State Scholars for 2025-2026 by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission. (Photo provided by Streator High School)

Six Streator Township High School students have been named Illinois State Scholars for 2025-2026 by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission.

The honorees are:

Madison Bedeker, daughter of Marty and Amber Bedeker, plans to attend Illinois Valley Community College before transferring to Northern Illinois University to study meteorology and geography. She participated in tennis, bowling and FFA.

Payton Blakemore, daughter of Matthew and Jessica Blakemore, plans to attend IVCC, followed by Sauk Valley Community College to study sonography. She was involved in the National Honor Society, Streatorettes, Senior Class Council, Bulldog Buddies and served as S Club president.

Katherine Bressner, daughter of Eric and Beth Bressner, plans to attend the University of Iowa to study pre-physician assistant. She participated in Key Club, Snowball, FFA, National Honor Society, Bulldog Buddies and soccer.

Julie Chaudhari, daughter of Maheshbhai and Bhavnaben Chaudhari, plans to attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville or the University of Chicago to study pharmacy. She was involved in the National Honor Society, Snowball, Key Club, Bulldog Buddies, tennis, soccer, Senior Class Council and Math Team.

Juliana Schultz, daughter of Jason and Heidi Schultz, plans to attend the University of Michigan Flint to study pre-physical therapy. She participated in track, Spanish Club, National Honor Society and served as football manager.

Elsa Sorensen, daughter of John and Dawn Sorensen, plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse to study biomedical science. She was involved in Key Club, Senior Class Council, soccer, Bulldog Buddies and National Honor Society.

The Illinois State Scholar designation recognizes high school seniors who demonstrate exceptional academic achievement based on test scores and class rank.