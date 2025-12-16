Bill Walsh dealerships in Ottawa under new ownership following acquisition

Several former Bill Walsh auto dealerships in Ottawa have changed ownership following their acquisition by Home Run Auto Group, a Midwest-based automotive retailer out of Wisconsin. (Bill Freskos)

Several Bill Walsh auto dealerships in Ottawa are under new ownership following their acquisition by Midwest-based automotive retailer Home Run Auto Group.

The transaction officially closed this week and includes Bill Walsh Ford/Kia, Bill Walsh Honda and Bill Walsh Toyota which have been rebranded as Ottawa Ford/Kia, Ottawa Honda and Ottawa Toyota.

Home Run Auto Group said the acquisition strengthens its presence in Illinois and brings its total to nine dealership locations. The company employs about 400 people across its network.

Home Run Auto Group confirmed it plans to expand staffing and invest in operations and customer experience initiatives across the Starved Rock Country market and said the transition is expected to bring investment and additional hiring to the Ottawa area

“Community commitment and exceptional customer experience are at the core of everything we do,” owner Jim Bozich said, adding that the company views Ottawa as a strong, values-driven community.

Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jay McCracken said the chamber is ready to welcome Home Run and is grateful for the Bill Walsh Automotive Group’s service to the community.

“Our Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce expresses our profound gratitude to the Bill Walsh Automotive Group for its decades of service and community support in Ottawa and the surrounding communities,” McCracken said in a statement. “We welcome the new owners and are ready to provide our assistance during the transition process. We look forward to their success in our wonderful community.”

Bill Walsh Jr. said the closure of the Volkswagon dealership in Ottawa had little to do with this sale.

“We started with Volkswagon in 1972 in Peru and they just started shrinking their footprint nationally since,” Walsh said. “I held on as long as I could, but they just don’t want to be in smaller markets.”

Walsh Jr., whose family has operated dealerships in La Salle County for four generations, said the community has always been central to the business and thanked them.

“La Salle County has been home to my family for generations, and the families and communities we have served have always been our heart and soul,” Walsh said. “What an incredible ride that started in 1857 in the horse and buggy business.”

“I’m confident the new ownership will continue the Bill Walsh legacy with integrity and a strong commitment to both customers and employees.”