Marquette, Sandwich, Streator, Seneca wrestlers score titles: The Times Saturday Roundup

Boys wrestling

Marquette 4th, Sandwich 5th at Plano: At Plano’s Reaper Classic on Saturday, Marquette (152 team points) placed fourth and Sandwich (147) fifth in a field of 27 teams.

A trio of Marquette Crusaders captured their bracket’s championships – Alex Schaefer (285 pounds), Dakota Harmon (106) and Reily Leifheit (175).

Schaefer recorded a 6-1 decisioning of Sandwich’s Kaden Clevenger in his title bout. Harmon came out on top of a 4-3 decision over St. Rita’s Jack Braun, while Leifheit’s championship match ended in an 18-10 major decisioning of Sandwich’s Joshua Kotalik.

“I definitely didn’t wrestle how I wanted to,” Leifheit said of his major decision in the final. “It was sloppy, but that kid (Kotalik) was pretty strong. He just kept locking straight into me, so I just blasted him. The other (matches) were pretty good.”

Wesley Janick (120) added a runner-up finish for Marquette. Logan Huenefeld (126) placed third.

For Sandwich, Cooper Corder (150) claimed an individual title, scoring a 20-5 technical fall over team champion Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Hunter Brandon.

Kotalik (175) and Clevenger (285) added runner-up finishes for the Indians, with Kai Kern (215) placing fourth.

Seneca team runner-up at Riverdale: At the Jim Boyd Riverdale Invitational, Seneca (186.5) placed second of 16 teams in the standings, led by individual weight-class championships won by Chris Thompson (113 pounds), Raiden Terry (120) and Gunner Varland (157).

Thompson’s championship bout ended in a 7-3 decisioning of Rock Island’s Fabregas Rodriguez. Terry at 120 notched a 13-3 major decision victory over Morrison’s Cael Wright, while Varland’s title match was a 19-1 technical fall over Mercer County’s Eli Boswell.

Adding runner-up finishes for Seneca were Ethan Othon (132) and Landen Venecia (190), with Avery Phillips (144) placing third.

Streator 6th at Hoger: At Walther Christian’s 27th Hoger Invitational, the Bulldogs with 89.5 team points finished sixth in the standings of 16 competing teams.

Jesus Martinez (138 pounds) captured the individual title in his weight bracket via a second-period pinfall over Peotone’s Thomas Raschke.

Aiden Ferris (215) and Brody Sliker (106) added second-place finishes for Streator.

Sammie Greisen

Girls wrestling

Seneca 11th at East Aurora: At the East Aurora Invitational, Seneca (49 team points) finished 11th of 13 teams thanks to two of the three Fighting Irish competitors placing.

Sam Greisen (130 pounds) captured the championship of her bracket with a 19-3 technical fall over the host school’s Ayelen Higuera.

Haiden Lavarier (145) added a runner-up finish.

Boys bowling

Streator 12th, Ottawa 14th at Cavalier Classic: At La Salle-Peru’s Cavalier Classic at IV Super Bowl, Streator (4,711) placed 12th and Ottawa (4,673) 14th in a field of 20 teams. The host Cavaliers (5,250) were fourth, led by individual champion Marquis Lorenzi’s 725 series in the morning session. The afternoon session was played under Baker rules, not as individuals.

Cody Taylor (583 series), Tyson Kolojay (547) and Brayden Bradley (524) led the Bowlin’ Bulldogs, whike Ottawa was paced by Bently Thumm (571), Cash Fowler (523) and Landon Dewindt (516).

Boys basketball

Colmone postponed: Due to the winter weather Saturday, the final three games of Hall’s Colmone Classic were snowed out, the championship postponed a week to Saturday, Dec. 20. The other games will not be rescheduled.

Girls basketball

Eastland 60, Earlville 24: At the Polo Holiday Tournament, the Red Raiders suffered the defeat.

Serena 39, St. Bede 36: At Serena, the host Huskers came away with the nonconference victory.