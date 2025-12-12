Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

Mendota High School counselors receive FAFSA recognition

Gold recognition earned for 93% completion rate, tops in region

Illinois Student Assistance Commission corp representative Aubrie McDermott( from left), Mendota High School counselor Rachel Tarr, and Mendota High School counselor Mitch Landgraf

Illinois Student Assistance Commission corp representative Aubrie McDermott( from left), Mendota High School counselor Rachel Tarr, and Mendota High School counselor Mitch Landgraf (Photo provided by Rachel Tarr )

By Kate Santillan

Mendota High School counselors Mitch Landgraf and Rachel Tarr were recently honored by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission for their efforts to support students and families during the financial aid process.

The high school earned Gold recognition status and exceeded its previous completion record with 93 percent of the class of 2025 students completing Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Mendota High School also received the number one highest FAFSA completion rate in all Regional Office of Education 35 and Illinois Valley Community College’s district high schools.

For more information, call 815-539-7446 or visit mendotahs.org, isac.org, studentaid.gov, or the Mendota High School guidance counselor’s office.

MendotaLa Salle CountyNewsTribuneIllinois Valley Front Headlines