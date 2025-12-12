Mendota High School counselors receive FAFSA recognition

Mendota High School counselors Mitch Landgraf and Rachel Tarr were recently honored by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission for their efforts to support students and families during the financial aid process.

The high school earned Gold recognition status and exceeded its previous completion record with 93 percent of the class of 2025 students completing Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Mendota High School also received the number one highest FAFSA completion rate in all Regional Office of Education 35 and Illinois Valley Community College’s district high schools.

For more information, call 815-539-7446 or visit mendotahs.org, isac.org, studentaid.gov, or the Mendota High School guidance counselor’s office.