IVCC announces Winter Break closures through Jan. 1

Illinois Valley Community College’s winter break begins next week with campus services operating through 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 19.

The main campus and Ottawa Center will be closed through Jan. 1, 2026, and reopen Friday, Jan. 2.

Students needing official transcripts can order online during the closure at ivcc.edu/admissions/transcript.php.

Campuses will close briefly again the morning of Jan. 8 for an all-campus employee in-service. Student support services and offices will open at 1 p.m. that day.

Spring semester classes begin Friday, Jan. 9.