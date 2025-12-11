Utica Shop partners with Chicago Pig Rescue for holiday fundraiser

Cooncide, a boutique shop at 225 N. Mill St. in Utica, will donate 25% of select item sales to Chicagoland Pig Rescue through Sunday, Dec. 21 (photo provided by Eileen Ramey)

Cooncide, a boutique shop at 225 N. Mill St. in Utica, will donate 25% of select item sales to Chicagoland Pig Rescue through Sunday, Dec. 21.

The sustainable, cruelty-free, vegan and eco-friendly shop is open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Chicagoland Pig Rescue rescues pigs and places them in foster homes and sanctuaries.

“I am always in awe of the whole-hearted dedication, time, and efforts the team members of this organization do every day and for every rescue,” Eileen Ramey, owner of Cooncide said in a statement. “I am truly grateful to be partnering with Chicagoland Pig Rescue for the Holiday Shop & Support event!”

Ramey said supporting the rescue has been part of her vision since opening the boutique shop.

For more information, visit Cooncide during business hours or email eileen.coincide@outlook.com.