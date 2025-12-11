Spring Valley JFK girls win 8th grade sectional

The Spring Valley JFK Wildcats are heading to state.

The Wildcats defeated Seneca 23-19 to capture the Class 2A Sectional on Wednesday.

The Wildcats (20-1) advance to the 2A State quarterfinals on Saturday at Havana High School to face Dieterich (22-2) in the first game of the day at 10 a.m. Dieterich beat Effingham St. Anthony 31-29 at the Louisville North Clay Sectional.

The JFK 8th grade class finished as state runners-up in the 7th grade, falling to Mt. Sterling Brown County 31-28 in the title game. Brown County (23-2) has also returned to the state quarterfinals this year.

Bureau Valley (23-1) plays Brown County (26-0) for the Class 2A 7th grade state championship at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Riverton High School.