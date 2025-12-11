Shaw Local

Spring Valley JFK girls win 8th grade sectional

Wildcats in Class 2A state quarterfinals Saturday

By Kevin Hieronymus

The Spring Valley JFK Wildcats are heading to state.

The Wildcats defeated Seneca 23-19 to capture the Class 2A Sectional on Wednesday.

The Wildcats (20-1) advance to the 2A State quarterfinals on Saturday at Havana High School to face Dieterich (22-2) in the first game of the day at 10 a.m. Dieterich beat Effingham St. Anthony 31-29 at the Louisville North Clay Sectional.

The JFK 8th grade class finished as state runners-up in the 7th grade, falling to Mt. Sterling Brown County 31-28 in the title game. Brown County (23-2) has also returned to the state quarterfinals this year.

Bureau Valley (23-1) plays Brown County (26-0) for the Class 2A 7th grade state championship at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Riverton High School.

