IVAC highlights accomplishments, gives awards at annual dinner

IVAC Board President Neal Knauf, Phil Lopez of Ameren, and Laura Butterfield pose after Butterfield received the Volunteer of the Year award at the Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce annual dinner Wednesday. (Bill Freskos)

The Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce used its annual dinner on Wednesday night at Starved Rock Lodge to celebrate a year of growth, preview key projects coming in the future and honor three contributors to the region.

IVAC Executive Director Bill Zens said the past year showed the Illinois Valley remains a region where businesses and nonprofits “give more than they take” and continue to lift each other during challenging times.

50 new members joined IVAC in 2025, including startups, returning members and longtime businesses seeking new partnerships.

Board President Neal Knauf said IVAC’s work continues to be driven by collaboration and the new members have added to that in a big way.

“Our members make all of this possible,” Knauf said. “For 113 years, this chamber has shown what can happen when people support each other.”

Zens highlighted several programs that boosted engagement this year, including the Legislative Lunch, State of the Cities, Community Leadership Academy, 40 Under 40, and the chamber’s youth entrepreneurship initiative, Lemonade Day.

Young entrepreneur Brody Caruso was one of many youth that participated in Lemonade Day on May 3, 2025 in Utica, Illinois. Caruso sold sports cards and memorabilia at the event. (Kyle Russell)

Zens said he was “especially proud of Lemonade Day,” where over 300 students from six local schools participated in the program this year, collectively earning more than $11,000 and donating portions of their profits to local causes.

“Seeing hundreds of young people learn what it takes to run a business tells me the future of the Illinois Valley is bright,” Zens said.

The chamber also recognized three award winners:

Volunteer of the Year: Laura Butterfield, IVAC ambassador and president of the Business Employment Skills Team (BEST)

Laura Butterfield, IVAC ambassador and president of the Business Employment Skills Team (BEST) Community Connector Award: Mary Jo Credi, Illinois Valley Food Pantry

Mary Jo Credi, Illinois Valley Food Pantry Business Builder Award: GAF Manufacturing

Neal Knauf, Gary Ashley of GAF, and Phil Lopez of Ameren pose after GAF received the Business Builder Award at the Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce annual dinner Wednesday, Dec. 10 at Starved Rock Lodge. (Bill Freskos)

“I’m grateful to be part of such a great organization, and I really value the connections I’ve built,” Butterfield said. “Thank you to Bill (Zens) and Penny (Wamhoff)for this recognition.”

Credi wasn’t there to receive her award.

Zens said the chamber is entering the new year with clear momentum.

He spoke about new projects the chamber has planned for 2026, including a redesigned membership investment structure, a small business grant program funded through the IVAC foundation, a women’s leadership initiative called Lift Her and a new hiring program for high school students to get opportunities with local businesses.

“We’re entering the new year with big projects on the horizon,” Zens said. “This region is growing, and the Chamber intends to stay at the center of that progress.”

After the dinner, Zens shared his personal perspective on the significance of the gathering for the business community.

“We look forward to this event every year,” Zens said. “It’s powerful to bring so many people together to reflect on what we’ve accomplished, make new connections, and set the tone for the year ahead. We love hosting it, we appreciate everyone who comes out, and we’re already excited to do it again next year.”