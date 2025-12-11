Four L-P High students selected for Illinois All-State music programs

Four La Salle-Peru students were selected for ILMEA state performances. Those selected were Zayden O’Dell, Collin Kalsto, Nathan Leffers and Christian Limberg. (Photo provided by Matt Baker)

Four La Salle-Peru Township High School students were selected to participate in the Illinois Music Education Association’s 2026 All-State Student Programs, LP announced in a news release.

The Cavaliers chosen to participate in the performances are Collin Kalsto (all-state chorus), Nathan Leffers (honors chorus), Christian Limberg (future music educators seminar) and Zayden O’Dell (band).

These students will perform alongside some of the best high school musicians and singers in the state. The band and chorus members were selected by audition, and the Future Music Educators Seminar student was selected by interview, according to the release.

The festival is from Jan. 29 to 31, in Peoria. The band and chorus students participate collaboratively with other students from across the state in their ensembles, work with nationally acclaimed guest conductors, and perform concerts on Saturday.

The FMES student will participate in various sessions and panels, learning about music education as a career path.