Wreaths Across America ceremony returns to Marseilles this weekend

The Color Guard presents the flags Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at the Middle East Conflict Wall in Marseilles during a Wreaths Across America ceremony. (Derek Barichello)

For the eighth consecutive year, more than 100 wreaths will be placed along the Middle East Conflicts Wall Memorial in Marseilles this weekend, honoring and remembering service members who passed away.

The remembrance ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 13 and will open with the U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard posting the colors, followed by the pledge of allegiance, the national anthem and a ceremonial laying of wreaths honoring those who served or are serving in the U.S. military.

Organizer David Raikes said volunteers will place wreaths throughout local cemeteries and memorial sites as a way to ensure veterans are remembered during the holidays.

“We want to honor every single person who served our country in peace and at wartime, whether they served in war or peacetime,” Raikes said. “Wreaths Across America strives to ensure that no one is forgotten.”

This year, over 100 wreaths have been prepared so far, with a final count expected later this week. Six ceremonial wreaths will also be placed at the entrances of three cemeteries and at four memorials across Marseilles.

Raikes has organized the event for years and said one of the biggest changes he’s seen has been more involvement from local kids. Brownie and Girl Scout troops, two Boy Scout troops and two Cub Scout packs have helped decorate and place wreaths over the last few years.

“Young people aren’t just coming to the ceremony- they’re involved,” Raikes said. “It sets a good example so they understand why we do this and so they can carry it on.”

He said the event is especially important during the holiday season, when many families feel the absence of loved ones who served.

“When you go to a cemetery to visit your loved one and see a beautiful wreath on their gravesite to say thank you, that goes a long way,” Raikes said. “We want families to know their loved ones are remembered and appreciated.”

Volunteers from the public are invited to help decorate wreaths at 9 a.m. on Saturday, before the ceremony begins. Raikes said an extra dozen or more helpers would make a big difference.

For more information, contact Raikes at (815) 795-7989.