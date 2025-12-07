Shaw Local

Putnam County fifth grade finish second at the Joe Kudrick Tournament

The Putnam County Pumas fifth grade basketball team finished second at the Joe Kudrick Tournament at Streator St. Michael's which ran Dec. 4-6. The Pumas beat the Academy of St. Carlo Acutis 27-4 and Dwight 17-14 before falling to Cornell 40-29 in Saturday's championship game. Team members are (front row, from left) Pedro Cano, Bryce Burris, Jason Macklin, Huck Frund, Jack Gabrielse, Caleb Jagg and Caleb Moriarty; and (back row) Ike Heckman, Kenneth Mertel, Beckett Kays, Brock Newsome, Stephen Beattie, Kellen Spradling, Ben Harvey and Kael Weddell.

By Kevin Hieronymus
