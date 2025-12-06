Ottawa man gets 30 years for predatory sexual assault

An Ottawa man pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a minor Friday and was sentenced to 30 years.

Michael W. Hughes, 42, emerged from closed-door discussions at La Salle County Circuit Court and entered a guilty plea to predatory criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison.

The sentence is subject to the state Truth in Sentencing Act, requiring certain felons to serve at least 85% of their prison time.

Hughes declined an opportunity to address La Salle County Circuit Judge Michelle A. Vescogni before sentencing.

The charge was filed after Ottawa police were alerted to incidents reported to have occurred in summer 2021.

Peru defense attorney George Leynaud declined comment on Friday’s disposition, except to say that Hughes’ plea enabled him to avoid a prospective life sentence.