Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

Clean and Lube opens new automotive service location in Peru

Wenzel Road shop offers oil changes, car wash, detailing services

Clean and Lube has opened a new automotive service location at 1133 Wenzel Road, offering oil changes, light vehicle maintenance, car wash and detailing services.

Clean and Lube has opened a new automotive service location at 1133 Wenzel Road, offering oil changes, light vehicle maintenance, car wash and detailing services. (Photo provided by Penny Wamhoff)

By Shaw Local News Network

Clean and Lube has opened a new automotive service location at 1133 Wenzel Road, offering oil changes, light vehicle maintenance, car wash and detailing services.

The business is a Castrol Premium Lube Express partner and provides services delivered by trained staff. The company focuses on vehicle maintenance both inside and out, according to a company statement.

“We believe in listening to our customers and will work hard to earn their trust because they are our neighbors and part of the community we share,” the company said.

Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

La Salle CountyNewsTribunePeruBusinessIllinois Valley Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois