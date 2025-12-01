Clean and Lube opens new automotive service location in Peru

Clean and Lube has opened a new automotive service location at 1133 Wenzel Road, offering oil changes, light vehicle maintenance, car wash and detailing services. (Photo provided by Penny Wamhoff)

Clean and Lube has opened a new automotive service location at 1133 Wenzel Road, offering oil changes, light vehicle maintenance, car wash and detailing services.

The business is a Castrol Premium Lube Express partner and provides services delivered by trained staff. The company focuses on vehicle maintenance both inside and out, according to a company statement.

“We believe in listening to our customers and will work hard to earn their trust because they are our neighbors and part of the community we share,” the company said.

Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.