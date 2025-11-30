Shaw Local

Streator Library plans week of programs

Activities include TikTok class, watercolor, iPhone tutorial

The dome and mural restoration project at the Streator Public Library is two thirds of the way complete. Mural restoration is ongoing.

The Streator Public Library will host a variety of programs from Monday, Dec. 8, through Saturday, Dec. 13. (Derek Barichello)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Streator Public Library will host a variety of programs from Monday, Dec. 8, through Saturday, Dec. 13.

Activities running all week include an ornaments-themed scavenger hunt and Lego Club for children, with parental supervision required for Lego activities.

Monday:

  • Make It: TikTok for teens from 5-6 p.m., teaching safe video creation techniques.

Tuesday:

  • Library Book Club for adults from 10-11 a.m.
  • Afternoon Watercolor for ages 10 and up from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
  • Storytime: Holidays Around the World for young children from 6-6:30 p.m.

Wednesday:

  • Game Time for teens from 3-4 p.m.
  • Murder Mystery Meetup for teens and adults from 6-7 p.m.

Thursday:

  • Mother Goose Club for toddlers from 11-11:30 a.m.
  • Snap Circuits for ages 8 and up from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
  • Evening Acrylic painting for children from 6-7 p.m.

Friday:

  • Paw Patrol Playtime for children from 3:30-4:30 p.m., featuring stories, coloring and videos.

Saturday:

  • iPhone Tech Tutorial for adults from 11 a.m. to noon.
  • Dice Bag Sewing for teens and adults from 1-2 p.m.

All programs are free. For more information, contact the Streator Public Library.

