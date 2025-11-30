Streator Library plans week of programs

The Streator Public Library will host a variety of programs from Monday, Dec. 8, through Saturday, Dec. 13. (Derek Barichello)

Activities running all week include an ornaments-themed scavenger hunt and Lego Club for children, with parental supervision required for Lego activities.

Monday:

Make It: TikTok for teens from 5-6 p.m., teaching safe video creation techniques.

Tuesday:

Library Book Club for adults from 10-11 a.m.

Afternoon Watercolor for ages 10 and up from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Storytime: Holidays Around the World for young children from 6-6:30 p.m.

Wednesday:

Game Time for teens from 3-4 p.m.

Murder Mystery Meetup for teens and adults from 6-7 p.m.

Thursday:

Mother Goose Club for toddlers from 11-11:30 a.m.

Snap Circuits for ages 8 and up from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Evening Acrylic painting for children from 6-7 p.m.

Friday:

Paw Patrol Playtime for children from 3:30-4:30 p.m., featuring stories, coloring and videos.

Saturday:

iPhone Tech Tutorial for adults from 11 a.m. to noon.

Dice Bag Sewing for teens and adults from 1-2 p.m.

All programs are free. For more information, contact the Streator Public Library.