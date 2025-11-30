Princeton High School names eight students as state scholars

First row (from left)- Lydia Johnson, Levi Boggs, Olivia Fox Second row (from left)- Kathy Maciczak, Caroline Keutzer Third row (from left)- Landon Davis, Matthew Lord, Casey Etheridge (Photo provided by Elena Hilmes )

Princeton High School has announced that eight seniors from the Class of 2026 have been designated as Illinois State Scholars.

Principal Andy Berlinski praised the students for their academic achievement and dedication throughout their high school careers.

“Congratulations to our eight outstanding students for being named Illinois State Scholars!” Berlinski said. “This designation reflects their incredible academic achievement, dedication, and hard work throughout their high school careers.”

The designated Princeton High School Illinois State Scholars are Levi Boggs, Landon Davis, Casey Etheridge, Olivia Fox, Lydia Johnson, Caroline Keutzer, Matthew Lord and Kathy Maciczak.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission presents this recognition annually to exceptional Illinois high school students. Recipients represent the top 10% of high school seniors statewide.

Standardized test scores and performance-based academic data reported by high schools are key factors in determining eligibility for the recognition.