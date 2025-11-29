Shaw Local

Putnam County Library to screen “It’s a Wonderful Life”

Holiday classic showing at 1 p.m. at Granville Branch library

The Granville Library Branch of the Putnam County Public Library District is located at 214 S. McCoy St.

The Putnam County Public Library District’s Granville Branch will host a holiday movie matinee at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9. (Shaw Local News Network)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Putnam County Public Library District’s Granville Branch will host a holiday movie matinee at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9.

The library will screen “It’s a Wonderful Life,” the beloved 1946 film starring James Stewart as George Bailey, a small-town banker who questions his worth after becoming involved in a case of mistaken bank fraud.

The classic tells the story of Bailey’s journey when he’s granted a vision of what his town of Bedford Falls would have been like if he had never been born, revealing the impact one person can make in their community.

The 130-minute film is rated PG and is free and open to the public. The screening is presented through SWANK Licensing.

The Granville Branch is located at 214 S. McCoy St. For more information, call 815-339-2038.

