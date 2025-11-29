Shaw Local

Putnam County Library to host winter bird craft Dec. 10

All-ages activity at McNabb Branch creates winter scenes at 4 p.m.

Putnam County Library

The Putnam County Public Library District will host a “Whimsical Winter Bird” craft session for all ages at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10, at the McNabb Branch.

Participants will create a winter scene featuring birds perched on frosty branches using simple materials and textured “snow.” The hands-on art activity is designed to encourage creativity and develop fine-motor skills.

The program is free and open to the public. The McNabb Branch is located at 322 W. Main St.

For more information, call 815-339-2038.

