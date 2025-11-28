Bureau County Chorus, Princeton Community Band to perform free Christmas concert Dec. 6

(File photo) Princeton Community Band will join Bureau County Chorus for a performance on Dec. 6 at Evangelical Covenant Church in Princeton

The Bureau County Chorus and the Princeton Community Band will perform a joint Christmas concert at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Community Life Center at Evangelical Covenant Church in Princeton.

This is a new location for the free event.

The Bureau County Chorus, directed by Megan Olson with accompanist Charlie Gebeck, will perform Christmas selections including “Jingle Bells,” “Il Est Né (He Is Born)” and “Silent Night.”

The Princeton Community Band, under director Ann MB Lusher, will play holiday music including “Celtic Holy Night,” “The Polar Express” and “Silver Bells.”

Both groups will conclude the concert with a combined performance of “Holiday Sing-Along.”

Donations will be accepted for both ensembles. The Princeton Community Band is a nonprofit organization.

Evangelical Covenant Church is located at 24 N. Main St.