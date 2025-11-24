La Salle-Peru High School names Renaissance Students of the Month

The La Salle-Peru Township High School Renaissance Students of the Month were recognized during a breakfast ceremony on Wednesday. (Photo provided by Matt Baker)

Students recognized this month were Molly Mudge, Yoselin Carlos, Damon Hash, Darlyn Tejada-Guardado, Chase Martin, Sailor Ernat, Jakob Terzick, Adan Molina, Alyson Westerman, Britney Blair, and Aubrey Urbanski.

Students are nominated for this honor by LPHS teachers, coaches and staff. Martin was also chosen to receive a Central Bank Illinois Renaissance Student of the Month prize, a $50 gift card.

The ceremony was sponsored by the Renaissance Program and Jacob & Klein, Ltd.