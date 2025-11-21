Streator man held for loaded gun, silencer

A Streator man was ordered held Friday in La Salle County Jail after police seized a loaded 9-mm and a silencer.

Brenden Ortman, 20, appeared Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court and was presented with two charges: aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon without a firearm owner’s ID card.

The charge for the silencer is a Class 3 felony carrying three to five years in prison while the gun charge is Class 4 felony carrying one to three years. By statute, however, the Class 4 count includes no possibility of probation.

Ortman was charged after a state police trooper conducted a Thursday traffic stop and located a “ghost gun” with an extended magazine -- the gun was found to have a 9-mm round in the chamber -- and a silencer.

And while he wasn’t charged for possessing body armor, prosecutors said in open court he was wearing it during the traffic stop.

Public Defender Ryan Hamer argued there was no evidence that any individual or group was threatened by the alleged acts. Ortman has no criminal history, Hamer said, and he scored a zero on a pre-trial risk assessment.

“He has never been in trouble as an adult or a juvenile,” Hamer said, arguing there are grounds to believe Ortman would comply with any terms of pre-trial release.

La Salle County prosecutor Hall asked for Ortman to be held, noting the Class 4 is a detainable offense. The combination of the weapon, extended magazine, silencer and body armor comprised an active danger to the public, she said, and “I don’t think an ankle bracelet is sufficient.”

Judge Michael C. Jansz agreed and declined to release Ortman.

“Those are not the kinds of thing you do by accident,” the judge ruled. “People don’t just ride around with that.”

Ortman will next appear Dec. 4 for arraignment.