Seneca slips past Serena, into title game: The Times Thursday Roundup

Girls basketball

Seneca 41, Serena 34: At Seneca in the Integrated Seed Tournament, the Fighting Irish (3-0) topped the Huskers (2-1) to earn a spot in the championship game.

Graysen Provance led the way with for Seneca 18 points, while Cam Stecken and Kylee Rowley added seven and six points respectively.

Seneca will play Peoria Manual in the tile game at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, while Serena will take on Fieldcrest at 1 p.m. in the third-place contest.

Marquette junior Kaitlyn Davis (Brian Hoxsey)

Marquette 51, Streator 16: At Seneca in the Integrated Seed Tournament, the Crusaders junior guard Kaitlyn Davis recorded a triple-double of 22 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in the win over the Bulldogs (0-3)

Marquette also received 10 points and five rebounds from Kinley Rick, and nine points and four rebounds from Madison Kozlowski.

Marquette (1-2) will play in the fifth-place game at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday in Seneca, while Streator plays in the seventh-place game at 10 a.m.

Ottawa 45, East Peoria 42: At Fairbury in the Bank of Pontiac Turkey Tip-Off Tournament, the Pirates finished up pool play and improved to 2-1 on the season with the win over the Raiders.

Ottawa will face Pontiac at 1 p.m. at Prairie Central in the third-place game.

Peoria Manual 54, Fieldcrest 35: At Flanagan in the Integrated Seed Tournament, the teams were tied at 10 after the opening quarter before the Rams pushed out to a 31-18 lead at halftime and 44-23 cushion heading to the fourth.

Fieldcrest was led by Terilynn Timmerman (16 points, eight steals), Pru Mangan (10 points, six rebounds) and Macy Gochanour (seven points).

The Knights will now play Serena in the third-place game in Seneca at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Dwight 59, Plano 57: At Somonauk in the Time Humes Tournament, the Trojans outscored the Reapers 16-10 in the fourth quarter to grab the victory.

Dwight was led by Mikayla Chambers (20 points, 10 rebounds, Ryan Bean (10 points, 12 rebounds), Addy Sulzberger (eight points, six rebounds) and Shayley Sulzberger (eight points).

Boys bowling

Sycamore 3,604, Ottawa 2,986: At Mardi Gras Lanes in DeKalb, the Pirates dropped the Interstate 8 Conference dual to the Spartans.

Ottawa was led by Bently Thumm (602 series, 213 high game) and Landon Dewindt (528 series, 193 high game).