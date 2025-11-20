Olivetta Market offers gourmet goods and tastings in Utica

Olivetta Market recently opened its new location to the public at 122 Mill St. in Utica.

Olivetta Market offers infused olive oils, aged balsamic vinegars, and a gourmet goods selection including dip mixes, soups, artisan chocolates, and honey.

“It’s wonderful seeing people experience the different flavors and start talking about how they’d use them, drizzled over chocolate or pizza, added to pasta dishes or a stir-fry, or served as an appetizer with bread for dipping,” Olivetta Market owner Teresa Anderson said in a news release. “I hear a lot of ‘wow’ or ‘that one’s really good,’ and that’s exactly what I hoped for, people enjoying the experience together.”

Participants can try free products in the store’s tasting room. Visitors will also be able to browse gift sets and learn about small-batch products and makers. The store will host seasonal tastings, events, and collaborations with local businesses.

Olivetta Market is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Mondays.

For more information, visit olivettamarket.com or facebook.com/olivettamarket.