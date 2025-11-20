Marshall, Putnam 4-H members receive achievement awards

The Marshall-Putnam University of Illinois Extension recently recognized Marshall and Putnam counties’ 4-H members’ achievements during an award ceremony held Sunday, Nov. 2, at Henry Presbyterian Church.

The ceremony highlighted the 4-H members’ community service, leadership, and personal growth dedication. The members engaged in various activities and projects to develop skills and build stronger communities.

The Standards of Excellence Awards recognize members who demonstrate commitment at different age levels. Project Achievement recipients are typically eight to 11 years old and are required to plan and report on a project, attend club meetings, and present an exhibit or deliver a talk. Service Achievement winners must be ages 12 to 14 and have completed Project Achievement criteria, served on a committee, assisted club activities, and participated in community service. The Leadership Achievement is presented to 4-H members ages 15 to 18 who fulfilled Service Achievement criteria, organized programs, provided leadership, and participated in county or state learning experiences.

The Clover Awards recognize members on achievement levels across various experiences. Bronze Clover Award recipients must complete a minimum of one experience in each of the four categories. The Silver Clover Award honors members with at least two experiences in the four categories, with two at the county level or beyond. Gold Clover Award recipients completed a minimum of four experiences in each of the four categories with two beyond the county level. The Diamond Clover honors recipients with at least experience in one category, with four beyond the county level and recognized at a state ceremony. The Emerald Clover Award recognizes 4-H members with a minimum of eight experiences in one category, including state or national levels recognized at a state ceremony.

Award Recipients

Project Achievement

Bell Plain Hustlers: Ava Ehnis, Mace Miller, Milo Miller, Lucy Stivers, Ben Vinyard

PC Progressors: James Alexander, Maddux Bell, Benjamin Calbow, Raylen Campbell, Garretson Dean, Shaw Dean, Hunter Heckman, Ike Heckman, Carter Keller, Kinzley Keller, Noah King, Madison Knapp, Reese Lenkaitis

Service Achievement

Bell Plain Hustlers: Emery Oglesby

L-W Achievers: Evan Applen, Knox Kennell, Arianna Martin, Claire Peterson, Chloe Schoepke, Myles Stange

Hayden Meachum Steuben Rangers: Jacey Endress, Jack McGlasson, Kaitlyn Schaer

Leadership Achievement

Bell Plain Hustlers: Eliza Ehnis, Colton Ehnis, Anna Rinaldo, Joseph Vinyard, Gracie Vinyard

Ryan Carlson Steuben Rangers: Kiryn Schaer

Clover Awards

Bronze: Lilly Breckenridge, Lostant Leaders; Salina Breckenridge, Lostant Leaders; Avery Schaer, Steuben Rangers; Kaitlyn Schaer, Steuben Rangers; Kiryn Schaer, Steuben Rangers

Gold: Daphne Heeley, Saratoga Leadaways; Gwen Heeley, Saratoga Leadaways; Samantha Nauman, Henry Guys & Gals

Emerald: Ryan Carlson, Henry Guys & Gals

Cloverbud Graduates: Samuel Alexander, PC Progressors; Maverick Conroy, Bennington Go-Getters; Luke Decker, Wenona Highlighters; Lucas Grieves, L-W Achievers; Annie Hall, Saratoga Leadaways; Austin Sepe, L-W Achievers; Riley Warner, Wenona Highlighters; Adylynn Weeks, PC Progressors

Club Awards and Special Recognition

Outstanding Secretary: Ryan Carlson

Junior Leaders: Ryan Carlson, Henry Guys & Gals; Eli Brown, PC Progressors; Isabella Brown, PC Progressors; Jacob Brown, PC Progressors; Sarah Daugherty, Lostant Leaders; Rachel Eckert, Henry Guys & Gals; Kade Gensini, PC Progressors; McKlay Gensini, PC Progressors; Daphne Heeley, Saratoga Leadaways; Gwen Heeley Saratoga Leadaways; Makenzie Horton, PC Progressors; Waylon Lindstrom, Saratoga Leadaways; Hayden Meachum, Saratoga Leadaways; Samantha Nauman, Henry Guys & Gals; Claire Peterson, L-W Achievers; Kiryn Schaer, Steuben Rangers; Chloe Schoepke, L-W Achievers; Ryan Senko, PC Progressors; Myles Stange, L-W Achievers; Kendra Story, PC Progressors; Wesley Willoughby, PC Progressors

Leader Anniversaries and Parental Support

First year: Emily Alexander, PC Progressors Cloverbuds; Randi Kocher, Shooting Sports; John Heiser, Ag Judging Team Coach

Fifteen years: Kevin Knisley, Henry Guys & Gals

Special thanks to the following parents for their support: Rita Carlson, Henry Guys & Gals; Mandy Banuat, L-W Achievers; Breanne Baugh, L-W Achievers; Amanda Biggar, Saratoga Leadaways; Josh Biggar, Saratoga Leadaways; Jennifer Campbell, PC Progressors; Matt Dean, PC Progressors; Meaghan Dean, PC Progressors; Darla Eckert, Henry Guys & Gals; Marina Endress, Steuben Rangers; Missy Fitschen, L-W Achievers; John Heiser, PC Progressors; Liz Keller, PC Progressors; Sarah Knapp, PC Progressors; Lindsey McGlasson, Steuben Rangers; Jen Nauman, Henry Guys & Gals; Bethany Salisbury, Saratoga Leadaways; Lauren Smith, Saratoga Leadaways; Sheri Stange, L-W Achievers

The Spirit Stick Award was presented to the Saratoga Leadaways.

The ceremony ended with refreshments provided by L-W Achievers and the Lostant Leaders.

For more information, email amscheel@illinois.edu or call 309-364-2356.