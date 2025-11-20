La Salle County grand jury: Tuesday, Nov. 18

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments.

Christian E. Leek, 31, of Peru (driving while revoked)

Louden A. Herbsleb, 37, of Leland (two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding; driving while revoked)

Erik D. Keen, 47, of Ottawa (aggravated domestic battery)

James L. Lester, 69, of Streator (aggravated battery)

Cornell T. Jones, 49, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Terrence C. Shanklin, 43, of Chicago (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Ignacio Lopez, 28, of Aurora (driving while revoked)

Avin A. Alvarez, 24, of Peru (unlawful possession of controlled substance)

Joseph L. Kohr, 30, of Oglesby (criminal damage to property)

Sabina E. Guajardo Ochoa, 26, of Princeton (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Shane E. Pennington, 19, of Ottawa (aggravated assault, aggravated fleeing and eluding, unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Linda A. Martinez, 54, of Streator (forgery)

Lawrence Berry, 52, of Ottawa (aggravated battery)

Bobby C. Phillips, 48, of Ottawa (driving while revoked)

Darius M. Carroll, 19, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle)

Evin T. Hensley, 19, of Leland (two counts of aggravated battery)

Avery L. Harris, 33, of Doyline, Louisiana (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Janelle L. Rich, 40, of Rutland (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Devon M. Walker, 29, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Dillon W. Hampton, 32, of rural Sheridan (driving while revoked)

Tammy K. Beebe, 46, of Spring Valley (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Eugene J. Orvis, 48, of Ottawa (driving while revoked)

Audrey A. Paulin, 37, of Morris (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Sarah M. Kubisak, 33, homeless (unlawful possession of a controlled substance, violating an order of protection)