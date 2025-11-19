Missouri man sentence for crimes in La Salle

A Missouri man was sentenced recently to more than 33 years in federal prison for assorted crimes, including offenses committed against a La Salle teen.

Reginald M. Miller, 57, of Park Hills, Missouri, was sentenced Oct. 15 in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to 400 months for the federal charges of coercion and enticement of a minor as a repeat offender, solicitation of child sex abuse material as a prior offender and receiving child sex abuse material as a prior offender.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of Eastern Missouri had requested 40 years in prison for Miller regarding the charges, La Salle police said in a Tuesday press release.

The most recent charges were a result of an investigation launched on April 23, 2024, by the La Salle Police Department’s Investigation Division after receiving information that a La Salle teen was exchanging inappropriate photos and messages via phone and social media with Miller.

“The actions committed against this child were reprehensible, and this sentence reflects the seriousness of those crimes,” said La Salle Police Chief Jason Stubler. “Our department remains unwavering in our commitment to protecting children, pursuing predators, and ensuring that those who exploit minors are held fully accountable. We will always stand with victims and work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice.”

Miller pleaded guilty to the charges June 17.

Miller had been previously convicted of sex offenses in 1999 and 2008. For the latter, he served 16 years in prison.

The La Salle Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office, Park Hills Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigations and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.