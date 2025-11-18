Logan Junior High School selects Citizenship Award winner for first quarter 2025-26

Citizenship ideals at Logan Junior High School in Princeton emphasize curriculum and extracurricular activities.
Attitudes and behaviors that reflect a concern for others, participation in school functions, responsible leadership and willingness to serve, and mental and physical courage are the guidelines in the selections.
The following students were selected to receive Citizenship Awards at Logan Junior High School for the first quarter of the 2025-2026 school year:
- Fifth grade: Duilio Alvarado, Emmett Blogg, Evan Gabrys, Graham Strouss, Max Turner
- Sixth grade: Edith Krabill, Gunnar Todd
- Seventh grade: Kipton Gutshall, Alyxis Watson
- Eighth grade: Nashten Funderberg, Sophie Harp