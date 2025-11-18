Logan Junior High School selects Citizenship Award winner for first quarter 2025-26

Logan Junior High School first quarter Citizenship Award recipients Edith Krabill (from left), Nashten Funderberg, Gunnar Todd, Kipton Gutshall, Duilio Alvarado, Graham Strouss, Emmett Blogg, Max Turner, Sophie Harp, Evan Gabrys, and Alyxis Watson (Photo provided by Lori Atilano )

Citizenship ideals at Logan Junior High School in Princeton emphasize curriculum and extracurricular activities.

Attitudes and behaviors that reflect a concern for others, participation in school functions, responsible leadership and willingness to serve, and mental and physical courage are the guidelines in the selections.

The following students were selected to receive Citizenship Awards at Logan Junior High School for the first quarter of the 2025-2026 school year: