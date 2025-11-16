Shaw Local

Putnam County 7th grade boys win Academy of Saint Carlo Acutis tournament

The Putnam County seventh-grade boys basketball team won the Academy of Saint Carlo Acutis tournament champions by defeating by defeating Spring Valley JFK (34-16), Marquette (55-21) and Mendota Northbrook in the championship (30-14). Team members are (front row, from left to right) Jacob Borri, Wyatt Rue, Liam Judd, Hans Frund, Mylo Mertel, Liam Askeland and Sean King; and (back row) assistant coach Mike Borri, Denny Long, Jace Newsome, Hudson Heiberger, Marshall Holocker, Mason King and coach TJ Askeland.

By Kevin Hieronymus
