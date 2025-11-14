Putnam County Food Pantry distributes Christmas baskets Dec. 13

For the 38th consecutive year, the Putnam County Food Pantry is teaming up with Toys in the Pantry, local organizations, businesses, churches and schools to deliver Christmas baskets to families struggling this holiday season. (Scott Anderson)

The baskets, packed with food and gifts for children and seniors, include everything needed for a festive Christmas dinner, breakfast and even pizza for Christmas Eve. Distribution is scheduled for Saturday morning, Dec. 13.

The Food Pantry continues to seek donations to support the project. Items such as coffee, hot chocolate, canned fruit, Jell-O, easy-to-prepare meals, drinks and personal care products are especially needed. A $75 cash donation covers the cost of food for one average-sized family.

Donations can be mailed to Putnam County Food Pantry, Box 96, Granville, or dropped off at Granville National Bank and other county banks. Food donations may also be left directly at the Food Pantry.

The pantry board thanked the community for the support, saying they have been tremendously supportive of the ongoing work of the Food Pantry and the Christmas Basket Project.