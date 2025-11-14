Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

Putnam County Food Pantry distributes Christmas baskets Dec. 13

Donations needed to support families this holiday season

Volunteers fill baskets on Thursday, Dec, 14, 2023 at the Putnam County Food Pantry in Granville. In collaboration with Toys in the Pantry, organizations, businesses, churches and schools from across the county the pantry is distributing over 100 Christmas baskets to local families in need. This is the 36th year the pantry has sponsored the basket project. The baskets contain food and gifts for children and senior citizens.

For the 38th consecutive year, the Putnam County Food Pantry is teaming up with Toys in the Pantry, local organizations, businesses, churches and schools to deliver Christmas baskets to families struggling this holiday season. (Scott Anderson)

By Maribeth M. Wilson

For the 38th consecutive year, the Putnam County Food Pantry is teaming up with Toys in the Pantry, local organizations, businesses, churches and schools to deliver Christmas baskets to families struggling this holiday season.

The baskets, packed with food and gifts for children and seniors, include everything needed for a festive Christmas dinner, breakfast and even pizza for Christmas Eve. Distribution is scheduled for Saturday morning, Dec. 13.

The Food Pantry continues to seek donations to support the project. Items such as coffee, hot chocolate, canned fruit, Jell-O, easy-to-prepare meals, drinks and personal care products are especially needed. A $75 cash donation covers the cost of food for one average-sized family.

Donations can be mailed to Putnam County Food Pantry, Box 96, Granville, or dropped off at Granville National Bank and other county banks. Food donations may also be left directly at the Food Pantry.

The pantry board thanked the community for the support, saying they have been tremendously supportive of the ongoing work of the Food Pantry and the Christmas Basket Project.

Putnam CountyIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesChristmas

Maribeth M. Wilson

Maribeth M. Wilson has been a reporter with Shaw Media for two years, one of those as news editor at the Morris Herald-News. She became a part of the NewsTribune staff in 2023.