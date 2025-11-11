Bureau County Republican area volleyball players earn all-conference honors

Princeton seniors Keighley Davis and Caroline Keutzer were two of four players unanimously named first-team Three Rivers East All-Conference. (Provided)

Area players have received all-conference honors in four conferences.

Three Rivers East

Princeton seniors Keighley Davis and Caroline Keutzer were two of four players unanimously named first-team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Three other senior members of Princeton’s regional championship, seniors Makayla Hecht, Camryn Driscoll and Keely Lawson were named second-team all-conference. Also picked to the second team were Hall seniors Charlie Pellegrini and juniors Natalia Zamora and junior Kaitlyn Coutts and Mendota senior Laylie Denault and junior Mariyah Elam.

Princeton senior Kathy Maciczak and Hall senior Evelyn Bryant received honorable mention all-conference honors.

Erie-Prophetstown headed the Three Rivers All-Conference Team with four first-team selections. E-P seniors Ashlyn Johnson and Lauren Abbbott were chosen unanimously, joined on first team by seniors Brynn Brown and Kayle Keegan.

Rounding out the first team were Kewanee juniors Damaris Diaz and Newman sophomore Isabella Lanning.

Lincoln Trail

Emily Wright, a senior libero for Bureau Valley, was named first-team Lincoln Trail All-Conference, while the Storm’s junior setter Libby Endress was named second-team LTC.

Fourteen members of the Storm volleyball team received Lincoln Trail Academic All-Conference honors - Leah Birdsley, Zoie Blackert, Brynley Doty, Libby Endress, Brooke Helms, Elise House, Ether Kalapp, Ashlynn Maupin, Emma Mussche, Mya Shipp, Kloey Trujillo, Maddie Wetzell Carly Wiggim and Emily Wright.

Tri-County

St. Bede sophomores Kijah Lucas and Nelle Potthoff were named second-team Tri-County All-Conference.

St. Bede senior Jillian Pinter received honorable mention honors.

Henry-Senachwine senior Harper Schrock was voted the Tri-County Conference Player of the Year, and classmate Taylor Frawley was named TCC Defensive Player of the Year.

Putnam County’s Myah Richardson was named to the first team, and Sarah Wiesbrock was named to the second team.

NUIC South

Ohio senior of Jillian Anderson was named first-team NUIC South All-Conference. She is an outside hitter for Amboy-Ohio.

Teammate Maddie Althaus, a junior outside hitter, received honorable mention all-conference honors.

IVCA All-State/All-Academic

Princeton senior Caroline Keutzer was named to the Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association All-State Honorable Mention team.

Keutzer, along with teammates Kathy Maciczak and Makayla Hecht, were named to the 2025 IVCA/GLR All-Academic Team.