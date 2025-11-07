Regional transportation meeting for Bureau, La Salle, Putnam counties set for Nov. 21

The next Human Services Transportation Plan meeting for Region 3 will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 21, at the Bureau Putnam Area Transit, 535 Elm Place, Princeton.

Region 3 includes Bureau, DeKalb, Grundy, Kendall, La Salle, Lee, Ogle, and Putnam counties.

Human service organizations with an interest in public transportation, as well as anyone interested in public transit, are encouraged to attend.

The HSTP identifies transportation needs and develops solutions to improve the public’s transportation services. An emphasis is placed on veterans, individuals with lower incomes, seniors, and people with disabilities.

There will be reserved time slots available via Zoom for public comment from 10:15 to 10:30 a.m.

For more information or to reserve a time, email hstp@ncicg.org or call 815-433-5830.