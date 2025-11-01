Marseilles drug suspect wanted after cutting bracelet

She was charged after a trio of Marseilles cocaine deals and given a notice to appear. After skipping a court date, she was arrested and placed on GPS monitoring. Authorities counted 22 violations of pre-trial release.

Now, police have recovered Caitlin Panas’ ankle bracelet, but with no sign of Panas.

La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro said Friday that Panas won’t get another chance at pre-trial release. Not if he has anything to say about it.

Navarro’s office filed new charges against Panas, issued a warrant for her arrest and filed a petition asking her judge to hold her in jail once she’s caught.

“This case just illustrates everything that’s wrong with the SAFE-T Act and with giving pre-trial release to high-risk suspects,” Navarro said.

Panas, 35, homeless, was already facing up to 30 years if convicted of any of three charges after drug agents conducted a series of controlled drug buys in May and June of 2024. All three are Class X felonies carrying six to 30 years with no possibility of probation.

Before the SAFE-T Act, a bond of $100,000 was not uncommon for a large cocaine delivery, let alone three. But under the SAFE-T Act, Panas wasn’t held on the felony drug counts, filed in January. The bracelet was ordered only after she was picked up in May on a failure-to-appear warrant.

Nevertheless, Panas skipped a September court date, according to La Salle County Circuit Court records, and a sheriff’s deputy found her bracelet cut off on Oct. 9.

Navarro, fed up, this week authorized a charge of escape, a Class 3 felony carrying two to five years in prison, along with obstructing justice, a Class 4 felony carrying up to three years, for providing a false name to an Ottawa officer investigating a disturbance.

Meanwhile, Navarro has renewed his appeal to Illinois lawmakers to modify the laws governing ankle bracelets for felony suspects. While he’s awaiting updated figures on the number of GPS bracelets that have been damaged or destroyed, La Salle County had reported damage to nearly one in five units at the close of 2024.

Then, Navarro reported that about 45 felony suspects were placed on GPS monitoring (not counting traffic offenders) and eight of those illegally removed their bracelets and absconded, a failure rate of 18%.