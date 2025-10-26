Ladd Police Department awarded 2026 STEP grant

The Ladd Police Department was recently awarded a federal fiscal year 2026 Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program grant.

The grant will support increased traffic safety enforcement efforts aimed at reducing crashes and saving lives.

“We are grateful for this grant, which allows us to step up enforcement of impaired driving, seat belt, speeding and other traffic safety laws under the banners of ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,’ ‘Click It or Ticket’ and ‘Drive High. Get a DUI,” Ladd Police Department officer Samantha Sarosinski said in a news release. “Our top priority is the safety of everyone on our roadways, and we will continue holding those who break the law accountable.”

The grant allows the police department to conduct additional enforcement operations. The operations will focus on stopping dangerous driving behaviors, including speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving, failure to yield, disobeying traffic signals, and not wearing seatbelts. The grant year runs from Wednesday, Oct. 1, through Tuesday, Sept. 30.

Enforcement campaigns such as “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” will also be used during deadly driving periods to raise awareness and promote safe driving habits. The grant is funded by federal highway safety dollars administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.