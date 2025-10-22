Streator woman charged in cocaine, meth seizure

A Streator woman was charged with multiple felonies after a Wednesday drug raid yielded purported crack and powder cocaine plus methamphetamine.

Tiffany R. Daniels, 44, was found hiding inside an attic access during the search warrant executed at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday in a residence in the 600 block of South Sterling Street, the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team said in a press release.

Trident said Daniels was known to have two outstanding felony warrants in La Salle County for methamphetamine, both stemming from deliveries allegedly committed on Aug. 5 and Aug. 8.

Daniels faces new charges after agents located approximately 34.3 grams of purported cocaine, 25.2 grams of purported crack cocaine and 27.7 grams of purported methamphetamine, resulting in two new felony charges.

Daniels was transported and booked into La Salle County Jail and awaits a detention hearing Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court. Formal charges and sentencing ranges were expected to be disclosed in open court.

Three more Streator residents located inside the Sterling Street residence also face felony charges.

-Shyla M. Knight was charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) with intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony carrying four to 15 years in prison

-Allen G. Alexander was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), a Class 4 felony carrying one to three years

-Basilia S. Rodriguez who was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years

All charges are preliminary and all subjects are innocent until proven guilty.