Bean Box Espresso launches mobile trailer for coffee service

The Bean Box Espresso, with locations in La Salle and Spring Valley, has introduced a trailer to offer more opportunities to pick up a cup of joe.

Sunday was the trailer’s first day in operation and it was parked at Mr. Sparkle Auto Spa in Peru.

To follow the locations of the trailer, follow The Bean Box Espresso on social media.

