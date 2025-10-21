Illinois Valley Parkinson’s Support Group to meet Nov. 10 in Utica

The Illinois Valley Parkinson’s Support Group will hold its monthly meeting from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 10, at the Utica fire station on Route 178 just south of Casey’s. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The Illinois Valley Parkinson’s Support Group will hold its monthly meeting from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 10, at the Utica fire station on Route 178 just south of Casey’s.

The guest speaker will be Dan Retoff, who will talk about and demonstrate the mind-body exercise of Tai Chi. Retoff has been a Tai Chi Instructor for many years and will show how it can improve balance and flexibility.

Robert Maziarka, a registered pharmacist, will be on site to dispense COVID, flu, pneumonia, shingles, RSV, and Tdap vaccines to those interested. Must show photo ID, primary and any supplemental insurance cards. Walk-ins are welcome.

Spouses, caregivers, family and friends are welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served. For information, call Sue at 815-434-7114. Parking and entry are in the back of the building.