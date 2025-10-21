Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

Illinois Valley Parkinson’s Support Group to meet Nov. 10 in Utica

Group meets at Utica fire station

Utica Fire Protection District

The Illinois Valley Parkinson’s Support Group will hold its monthly meeting from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 10, at the Utica fire station on Route 178 just south of Casey’s. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

By Maribeth M. Wilson

The Illinois Valley Parkinson’s Support Group will hold its monthly meeting from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 10, at the Utica fire station on Route 178 just south of Casey’s.

The guest speaker will be Dan Retoff, who will talk about and demonstrate the mind-body exercise of Tai Chi. Retoff has been a Tai Chi Instructor for many years and will show how it can improve balance and flexibility.

Robert Maziarka, a registered pharmacist, will be on site to dispense COVID, flu, pneumonia, shingles, RSV, and Tdap vaccines to those interested. Must show photo ID, primary and any supplemental insurance cards. Walk-ins are welcome.

Spouses, caregivers, family and friends are welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served. For information, call Sue at 815-434-7114. Parking and entry are in the back of the building.

La Salle CountyNewsTribuneIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesUtica

Maribeth M. Wilson

Maribeth M. Wilson has been a reporter with Shaw Media for two years, one of those as news editor at the Morris Herald-News. She became a part of the NewsTribune staff in 2023.