2025 BCR girls golf regional preview capsules

Hanna Claiborne and the Princeton golfers will take a swing at the St. Bede Regional on Tuesday. (Mike Vaughn)

Class 1A St. Bede Regional

When: Tuesday, Sept. 30.

Where: Spring Valley Golf Course

Area schools: *Earlville, Fieldcrest, Henry-Senachwine, Marquette, Mendota, Princeton, *Putnam County, St. Bede, *Streator

Other schools: Bloomington Central Catholic, Downs Tri-Valley, El Paso-Gridley, Fairbury Prairie Central, Pontiac, Seneca, Stark County

Worth noting: Princeton senior Reese Reviglio (48) and junior Hanna Claiborne (49) and St. Bede senior Anna Cyrocki (49) are returning sectional qualifiers. Reviglio is the reigning BCR Golfer of the Year and Cyrocki is a two-time, first-team All-BCR selection. ... Tri-Valley is the defending regional champion, defeating host Seneca by six strokes a year ago. Princeton placed fifth.

Advancement: The top three teams and 10 individuals not on qualifying teams advance to the Pontiac Sectional.

Reese Reviglio

1A Lanark Eastland Regional

When: Tuesday, Sept. 30

Where: Lake Carroll Golf Course, Lanark

Area school: *Bureau Valley

Other schools: Alleman, Dixon, Eastland, Erie-Prophetstown, *Forreston, Galena, Geneseo, *Morrison, Pearl City, *Polo, Riverdale, River Ridge, *Rock Island, Sterling Newman, *West Carroll

Worth noting: The Storm will not field a team with two golfers playing for first-year head coach Ryan Hansen. Junior Michaela Noder (53) led the Storm at regionals last year. She’s joined by classmate Gracie Phillips (64).

Advancement: The top three teams and 10 individuals not on qualifying teams advance to the Rockford Lutheran Sectional.

*-Indicates school has individual golfers only and does not field a full team