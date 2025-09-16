IVCC to host Day of the Dead tribute starting Sept. 26

As part of its observance of The Day of the Dead, or Celebration of Día de los Muertos, IVCC creates a brightly decorated altar paying tribute to departed loved ones. The tribute is open to the public and is featured in the Main Campus and Ottawa Center lobbies through October. The Day of the Dead is observed Nov. 1-2 in Mexico. (Photo provided by IVCC)

A cultural tribute to departed loved ones will take shape in Illinois Valley Community College’s Main Campus and Ottawa Center lobbies as the college and its communities celebrate The Day of the Dead.

The Celebration of Día de los Muertos (in Spanish) is widely observed in Mexico, Nov. 1-2, part of a 3,000-year-old tradition paying respects and remembering friends and family members who have died. Central to the festive tribute are decorative and brightly colored altars and memorials covered in flowers, photos, keepsakes and candles.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 26, the public can furnish personal tributes to the IVCC display, which continues through Nov. 1. Photos, keepsakes or offerings of non-perishable foods and sealed drinks (to provide nourishment and enrichment for those who are gone) can be added to the display. Families can also leave notes or written memories.

“We’re excited to see everyone, regardless of cultural background, engage in this event, and we hope it will always be an amazing yearly celebration,” Shannon Slaight, art instructor and one of the organizers, said.

Sara Escatel, who advises the Hispanic Leadership Team, hopes people appreciate Day of the Dead as a traditional and respectful way of honoring loved ones and bringing a community together. She enjoys how the display brightens the atrium area and makes the entrance inviting to people of all backgrounds who enter.

When the event is over, contributed items can be picked up at the Main Campus and Ottawa Center front desks beginning at 1 p.m. on Nov. 3.

The event is sponsored by the Hispanic Leadership Team, The Illinois Valley Visual Arts Club, the Project Success Leadership Team and the International Club. For any questions, contact Sara Escatel at sara_escatel@ivcc.edu or (815) 224-0355 or Shannon Slaight at shannon_slaight@ivcc.edu or 815-224 –0351.