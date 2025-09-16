Canal boat in La Salle, mule for sale

Larry the Mule walks in a pen near the Lock 14 Illinois & Michigan Canal in La Salle. Larry is now for sale and the I&M Canal Boat rides are ending. (Scott Anderson)

The boat is for sale. The mule is for sale. The cafe and visitor center? The Canal Corridor Association will try to keep that in operation.

The Canal Corridor Association announced Monday the permanent closure of the Volunteer, its replica canal boat operating on the Illinois and Michigan Canalthat in La Salle. Boat rides end Sunday, Sept. 28.

The future of the building in downtown La Salle, however, is not yet settled.

“We are going to try to keep the visitor center open,” said Ana Koval, president of the Canal Corridor Association.

Koval announced that the Volunteer and mule companion, Larry, are available for sale. The association is seeking a not-for-profit, municipality, public agency or private business interested in continuing tours.

Interested organizations may contact Koval at president@iandmcanal.org.

Larry the Mule walks in a pen near the Lock 14 Illinois & Michigan Canal in La Salle. Larry is now for sale and the I&M Canal Boat rides are ending. (Scott Anderson)

“For the past 17 years, the Volunteer has served as a living history experience, offering thousands of visitors an unforgettable journey into the past,” Koval said. “Unfortunately, circumstances beyond our control have made this model unsustainable. Without consistent federal support and dredging of the canal, we are no longer able to fund the operation of the boat moving forward.”

La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove said he was aware of funding shortfalls but was as surprised as anyone by the news the boat and mule were placed up for sale. He expressed his hope the building would stay open.

The association had warned of funding problems back in February, when it disclosed federal funds, already three months in arrears, were indefinitely suspended.

The vessel, built to U.S. Coast Guard standards, is a full-scale replica of a 19th-century canal packet boat, named in tribute to the volunteers who restored the canal in the 1970s and to the legacy of the canal itself. It was launched in 2008.

(File photo) Larry Bird, Mike Bird, and Randy Bertalot, all with Mike Bird Construction in La Salle, make reapairs to the "Volunteer"canal boat at Lock 14 in the Illinois and Michigan Canal in La Salle on Tuesday April 27, 2021. The boat is now up for sale as the Canal Corridor Association announced it was ending boat rides due to funding issues. (Scott Anderson)

“We are incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished with this program,” continued Koval. “It has taken immense dedication, creativity, and passion to operate the Volunteer, manage mule care, handle changing canal conditions, and educate the public, all while fundraising to support our mission. We’re grateful to everyone who has been part of this journey.”

The Canal Corridor Association will continue to serve as the official coordinating entity of the Illinois & Michigan Canal National Heritage Area and will focus on preserving and promoting the canal’s historic, cultural, and natural assets in other impactful ways, the association said.