Mendota soccer cruises again - Wednesday’s LaSalle News Tribune Sports Roundup

Boys soccer

Mendota 7, Kewanee 0: At Kewanee, Isaac Diaz netted three goals as the Trojans cruised in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference over the Boilermakers. Cesar Casas and Kevin Herrera added a pair of goals each for Mendota (12-1, 4-0).

Indian Creek 8, Earlville 1: At Shabbona, Jeff Peterson scored the lone goal and Landed Tirevold had 11 saves for the Red Raiders (1-7, 0-2 in the Little Ten).

Boys golf

Henry 153, St. Bede 168, Putnam County 204: At McNabb, Carson Rowe carded a two-under par 34 and Jacob Miller a one-under 35 as the Mallards won their tri-match. Gavin Lamboley was third for St. Bede with a 38.

Mendota 167, Newman Central Catholic 176, Polo 235: At Sterling, Grady Jones of Mendota shot a 40 to tie with Liam Nicklaus of Newman for the top spot. Dane Doyle was third for Mendota and Jeff Thornmeyer was fourth for the Comets.

Rockridge 169, Princeton 179: At Princeton, Cayden Benavidez and Jackson Mason of Princeton tied for third with a 44 apiece. Stihl Brokaw shot a 45 and Noah Morton a 46 for Princeton.

Hall 158, Sherrard 190, Ottawa Marquette 199: At Spring Valley, the Red Devils took the top sixth places led by junior Noah Plym with a 38. Joseph Perez was second with a 39.

Girls golf

Erie 195, Mercer County 214, Princeton 214: At Princeton, Michelle Naftzger shot a 46 and Isabella Johnson a 47 to lead Erie to the TRAC win. Reese Reviglio shot a 50 to lead the way for Princeton.

Girls volleyball

Mercer County 2, St. Bede 1: At Peru, Lila Koehler had 13 assists as the Bruins fell to the Golden Eagles 25-14, 19-25, 25-15. Jillian Pinter had five kills for St. Bede (6-4-1).

Earlville 2, Putnam County 0: At Granville, Liz Vazquez had six service points and nine digs to lead the Raiders to the 25-22, 25-23 win over the Panthers. Bailey Miller and Addie Scherer had five kills each for Earlville (5-5).

LaSalle-Peru 2, Dixon 0: At Dixon, the Cavaliers won their 12th match in a row with a 27-25, 25-18 win over the Duchesses. L-P is now 14-1.

Mens soccer

IVCC 0, Blackhawk College 0: At Ogelsby, the Eagles had seven shots on goal and Jabulile Mooketsi had 12 saves in the draw.

Womens soccer

IVCC 0, Kishwaukee 0: At Malta, Aurora Reed had nine saves and the Eagles had 26 shots in the tie.