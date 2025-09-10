Annual Artisan Market returns to Hornbaker Gardens Sept. 20

The 12th Annual Artisan Market at Hornbaker Gardens is set for Saturday, September 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., bringing together local artists, food vendors and live music for a day of community fun. (Photo provided by Hornbaker Gardens)

The 12th Annual Artisan Market at Hornbaker Gardens is set for Saturday, September 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., bringing together local artists, food vendors and live music for a day of community fun.

More than 30 artists will sell original works in a variety of mediums, including jewelry, pottery, painting, fiber art, metalwork, photography, woodworking and glass.

Visitors can browse and shop for unique handmade pieces while enjoying the beautiful garden setting. Food and drink options will include August Hill wine, craft beer and fresh-picked produce from Hungry World Farm.

Sweet treats will be offered by Brakers’ Dozen, Ms. Mint’s Pop Shop and Emerlian Bakery. For lunch, guests can choose from Wild Ginger Bistro, Tony’s Tacos, Golden Rice or support the Princeton High School Music Booster.

Live music will fill the air throughout the day, with performances starting at 10 a.m. by Jeff Manfredini, followed by Ray Tutaj at 11 a.m., Lojo Russo at noon, Al & Jeannie Brown at 1 p.m., Joey Figgiani at 2 p.m. and Lojo Russo returning at 3 p.m.

One of the event’s highlights is the return of the community mural project. Attendees can help create “The Farm Dog,” a mosaic designed by local artist Karen Kling.

Participants receive a pattern and materials to complete a small tile, which will be assembled into a 200-piece mural during the event.

Admission is free. Hornbaker Gardens is located five miles southeast of Princeton. For more information, call 815-659-3282 or visit www.hornbakergardens.com.