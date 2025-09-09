Marseilles Lions Club completes $7,000 pledge for Broadway Park pavilion

Marseilles Lions Club President Ralph Rowe and First Vice President Jim Hanlon present a $3,500 donation to Mayor Jim Hollenbeck during the City Council meeting Wednesday, completing the club’s $7,000 pledge toward the Broadway Park pavilion. (Bill Freskos)

The Marseilles Lions Club recently presented the city with a $3,500 donation, completing its $7,000 pledge to support construction of a new pavilion at the recently renovated Broadway Park.

Club President Ralph Rowe and First Vice President Jim Hanlon handed the check to Mayor Jim Hollenbeck during the Marseilles City Council meeting.

“This is the second half of our commitment, and we’re proud to see the improvements taking shape,” Rowe said during the council.

The pavilion project has been supported by community partnerships. Infra-Metals, a steel service center with a facility in Marseilles, previously donated $10,000 toward the effort.

Broadway Park has undergone a series of upgrades in recent years, including new amenities, looking to make it a better space for community events.

Looking ahead, city officials said the pavilion will serve as a centerpiece for events in the future.