Leo Carrizo-England’s goal lifts Ottawa to win: The Times Monday Roundup

Boys soccer

Ottawa 3, Rochelle 2: At Ottawa, the Pirates (6-2, 1-0) used a Leo Carrizo-England tie-breaking goal off a Christian Solis assist with 15 minutes remaining in earning the Interstate 8 Conference win over the Hubs.

After a scoreless first half, Manuel Saucedo-Garcia scored an unassisted goal in the 50th minute to the give Ottawa the lead. Rochelle responded with two goals midway through the half, but an Alexio Fernandez rebound tally off an initial shot by Jorge Lopez in the 60th minute tied the match. Keeper Landry Brenbarger ended the match with six saves.

Serena 1, Yorkville Christian 1: At the Stuart Sports Complex in Aurora, the Huskers (4-1-2) held the lead on an unassisted first-half goal by Payton Twait until the Mustangs tied the match on a penalty kick with one minute remaining.

Hinckley-Big Rock 6, Sandwich 0: At Hinckley, the Indians were blanked by the Royals

Volleyball

Marquette 2, Reed-Custer 0: At Bader Gymnasium, the Crusaders captured a 25-12, 25-15 win over the Comets.

Marquette was led by Kinley Rick (seven kills, nine assists, eight aces), Kelsey Cuchra (four kills), Kaitlyn Davis (four kills), Greysyn Carrier (three kills), Taylor Gamons (two kills), Hailey Abbott (12 digs) and Emily Ryan-Adair (two aces, five digs).

Woodland 2, Tri-Point 1: At Cullom, the Warriors bounced back after a tough first set for an 8-25, 25-11, 25-21 win over the Chargers.

Newark 2, Seneca 0: At Seneca, the Norsemen improved to (8-1) with a 25-18, 26-24 triumph over the Fighting Irish (5-4).

Newark was led by Heather Buhle (11 kills, five digs), Zoey Carlson (six kills, five digs), Taylor Jeffers (eight assists), Ella Bromeland (nine assists) and Morgen Hergenhahn (eight digs, five assists).

Amboy 2, Somonauk 1: At Somonauk, the Bobcats dropped a hard-fought 25-18, 12-25, 25-21 match to the Clippers.

Somonauk (5-4) was led by nine kills from Ady Werner, six each from Ella Punslan and Aubrey Chiavario, and five from Abby Hohmann. Brooke Bahrey passed for 27 assists and Calli Snider posed 12 service points.

Dwight 2, Fieldcrest 0: At Dwight, the Trojans earned a 25-20, 25-12 victory over the Knights.

Flanagan-Cornell 2, Roanoke Benson 0: At Roanoke, the Falcons picked up a 25-23, 25-18 victory over the Rockets.

Boys golf

Bryer Harris (Brian Hoxsey)

Ottawa 154, Lockport 159, Morris 170: At Morris Country Club, the Pirates improved to 4-0 on the season with the triangular wins.

Bryer Harris shot a 37 to claim medalist honors for Ottawa, with Colt Bryson (38), Joshua Armstrong (39) and James Threadgill (40) adding counting scores. Jacob Armstrong and Logan Cottingham each had 42s for the Pirates.

Aurora Central 181, Marquette 203: At Phillips Park Golf Course in Aurora, Braxton Nelle’s 48 lead the Crusaders in the loss to the Chargers.

Sawyer Ernat had a 49, Connor Cooper a 53 and Griffin Dobberstein a 56 for Marquette’s counting scores.

Mendota 176, Orion 180, Newark 204: At Mendota Golf Club, the Norsemen placed behind the Trojans and Chargers.

Jimmy Kath and David Ulrich each carded 49s for Newark, while Jonathan Nicosia had a 51 and Jaxon Collins a 55.

Girls tennis

Ottawa Red ties for 2nd at own invite: At the Henderson-Guenther Tennis Facility and Lincoln Douglas Park on Saturday, the Pirates Red Team (23 points) finished tied for second with Metamora and Rolling Meadows, while the Ottawa White (7) team placed seventh. Oswego East sweep all three doubles championships and won the overall title with 35 points.

In singles, Savannah Fredricksen and Reece Purcell both finished fifth, while Caitlyn Trettenero placed sixth.

In doubles, the teams of Yaquelin Hernandez-Solis/Zulee Moreland and Gracie Polancic/Raegan Davis earned second-place finishes, while Rylee Harsted/Brooklyn Byone placed third and Dixie Smick/Karsyn Moore finished fourth.