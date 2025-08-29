Oglesby Elks support Ottawa police back-to-school program

Using an Elks National Foundation $1,000 Gratitude Grant, the Oglesby Elks have helped the Ottawa Police Benevolent Association with their 2025 back-to-school shopping program.

This program is designed to provide less fortunate children of the local community with basic items needed to attend school. This year, their program benefited 30 children who were taken shopping by the PB&PA Officers.

The Ottawa Elks recently merged with Oglesby Elks Lodge #2360 and together they will continue to support the benevolent works of the Elks.

Oglesby Elks Leading Knight, Lynne Schlink, presented the $1,000 check to the members of the Ottawa Police Department. The Elks motto is Elks Care and Elks Share.