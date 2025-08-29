Oglesby Elks donate $1,300 to Rotary exchange student

Rotary Club member Sabrina Gaeta (right) is shown Aug. 19, 2025, receiving a $1,300 check from Elks Leading Knight Lynne Schlink (left) and grant coordinator Ken Ficek. (Photo provided by Ken Ficek)

Oglesby Elks Lodge #2360 is cooperating with the Illinois Valley Sunrise Rotary Club District 6420 to help fund the Rotary’s Youth Exchange Program.

Rotary Club Member Sabrina Gaeta received on Aug. 19, 2025, a check for $1,300 from Elks Leading Knight Lynne Schlink and Grant Coordinator Ken Ficek. The money was generated in a fundraising cooperative effort between the club and the lodge.

This year, a high school student from Brazil is being hosted by the Rotary in exchange for one of our local students traveling to Brazil.