Clinard retires as Oglesby City Clerk

Oglesby City Clerk Becky Clinard is officially retired. Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, Clinard accepted parting gifts from the council via Commissioner Austin Cullinan (left) and then challenged the council to be less contentious. “Will you forever be known as the council that can’t get along?” Clinard isn’t leaving city government altogether, as she was appointed Monday to the Zoning Board of Appeals. Mayor Jason Curran anticipated a Sept. 2 vote to install Clinard’s replacement. (Photo by Lance Greathouse)